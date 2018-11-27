Minot mother accused of child neglect, criminal trespass

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot mother is accused of being too intoxicated to care for her 5-month-old baby and leaving the child unattended.

The 29-year-old woman is facing charges of child neglect, criminal trespass and assaulting a police officer. Authorities say the woman barged into an upstairs apartment Sunday and claimed she paid for marijuana but never received it. The neighbors told police they didn't know the woman.

The Minot Daily News says the baby's grandmother was called to care for the child. Police say the woman kicked one of the officers who were arresting her and struck an officer's face with her head at the Ward County Jail.

Each felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

