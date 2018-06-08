Minot man's conviction for killing his brother upheld

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of Minot man who admitted killing his brother two years ago.

The Minot Daily News reports that 28-year-old Adolfo Contreras-Castillo appealed to the Supreme Court and asked to withdraw his guilty plea on the basis that his defense attorney did not adequately inform him regarding the implications a guilty plea would have to his immigration status.

The state argued that Contreras-Castillo was told at his initial appearance that a guilty plea could result in deportation.

Contreras-Castillo pleaded guilty in August 2016 to killing 28-year-old Ignacio Contreras-Castillo during an argument in March of that year. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

