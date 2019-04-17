Minnesota man sent to prison for defrauding Missouri company

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man convicted of defrauding a Missouri company has been sentenced along with a co-conspirator.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 56-year-old Bobby Woods, of Stillwater, Minnesota, and 64-year-old Alan Dwayne Johnson, of Collinsville, Missouri, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Woods was sentenced to a year in prison. Johnson was sentenced to five years of probation.

Woods and Johnson also were ordered to repay nearly $760,000.

Authorities say Woods was the owner of Controls Plus, which supplied equipment to a Chesterfield, Missouri industrial manufacturing company where Johnson worked as plant manager. Woods allegedly sold the company more than $1.9 million in equipment at inflated prices and paid more than $167,000 in kickbacks to Johnson between 2008 and 2014.

Attorneys for Woods and Johnson did not immediately return phone messages.

