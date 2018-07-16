Minnesota candidate arrested on suspicion of revenge porn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A City Council candidate in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been arrested on suspicion of violating the state's revenge porn law after a topless picture of his estranged wife was posted to his campaign website.

Police say David Martinez was arrested at his office Monday, two days after a post on his website that included the photo and reported that she had obtained a restraining order against him.

Martinez had already been banned from the city's libraries following his July 5 arrest at a downtown location. He also was thrown out of Target Field in Minneapolis on July 6 and banned for a year after a confrontation with security.

Martinez did not respond to a call and email seeking comment. Mayor Melvin Carter has called on him to end his campaign.