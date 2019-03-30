Milwaukee police looking for woman they say was abducted

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a woman they say was abducted after running topless into a business in the early morning hours.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday after police received a tip, but they have yet to locate the alleged victim.

Police say the woman ran into the store about 2:30 a.m. and the suspect followed her inside, at which time she ran behind a counter and asked an employee to call 911. Once outside the store, the suspect grabbed her, took her to his vehicle and drove off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police.