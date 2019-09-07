Milwaukee man convicted of killing shooting witness

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man has been convicted of killing woman who witnessed a shooting and helped the victim.

The Journal Sentinel reports 25-year-old Marquille Wimberly was found guilty by a jury Friday in the killing of Sadie Brazzoni in July 2018.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Brazzoni saw Antoine Jackson struggling from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital, and he survived.

Prosecutors say nine days after the shooting the man who shot Jackson killed Brazzoni execution-style near her home.

It is not clear whether she identified Wimberly as the shooter, or even knew who shot Jackson.

But prosecutors say Wimberly believed Brazzoni had identified him as a suspect to police.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 24.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com