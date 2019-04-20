Miller and Wade will not testify in corruption trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona coach Sean Miller and LSU coach Will Wade will not be required to testify in next week's federal basketball corruption trial.

U.S. District Court judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Friday that Miller and Wade were not relevant to the bribery trial that starts Monday.

The two coaches had been subpoenaed in the trial of aspiring agent Christian Dawkins and former amateur coach Merl Code.

The men face bribery and other charges after being accused of funneling money from Adidas to the families of prominent recruits to get them to attended colleges sponsored by the athletic company.

Wade was reinstated from a suspension on Sunday following a Yahoo report about leaked transcripts of an FBI wiretap capturing Wade talking with a person convicted of funneling payments to the families of recruits.

