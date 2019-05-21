Michigan man shot by police gets 7-22 years in prison

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man shot by police after officers say he charged at them with a knife in January has been sentenced to 7 to 22 years in prison.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports 22-year-old Genio Morgan of Lexington was given his punishment Monday after earlier pleading guilty to charges including unarmed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Morgan told the court he's remorseful and recognizes "better decisions" could have helped him avoid trouble. He and his lawyer cited substance abuse and mental health issues.

Port Huron police went to a McDonald's on Jan. 5 after receiving a call about a man stabbing himself in the parking lot and an attempted carjacking. Officers say they shot Morgan multiple times in self-defense.

A prosecutor ruled the shooting was justified.

___

Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com