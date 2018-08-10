Michigan man sentenced to time served in stun gun case

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 71-year-old man once charged with robbing three northern Michigan banks and convicted in an unrelated stun gun possession case won't face additional jail time.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports William Minore was sentenced Friday to the 597 days he served. A Grand Traverse County jury last month found him guilty of two felony counts.

Minore previously testified he bought the weapons at a flea market. He said the case was only brought because authorities couldn't make bank robbery charges stick.

Circuit Judge Thomas Power says Minore didn't display or point the guns at anyone.

The robberies occurred in 2015 and 2016 in Empire and Lake Ann, near Traverse City. Authorities alleged Minore distracted police with phony reports of crimes, including a school shooting. A judge later dismissed those charges.

___

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com