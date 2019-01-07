Michigan man pleads guilty to 6 murders in 2016

FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, defendant Jason Dalton, left, who is charged with killing six people in-between picking up riders for Uber, stands with attorney Eusebio Solis during a hearing in Kalamazoo, Mich. Jury selection will begin on Jan. 3, 2019 after a prosecutor said he won't appeal a decision that keeps a lid on parts of a police interview. Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says it's time to bring the "matter to trial without further delay." The shootings occurred more than two years ago. (Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, defendant Jason Dalton, left, who is charged with killing six people in-between picking up riders for Uber, stands with attorney Eusebio Solis during a hearing in ... more Photo: Mark Bugnaski, AP Photo: Mark Bugnaski, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Michigan man pleads guilty to 6 murders in 2016 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber has pleaded guilty to murder in southwestern Michigan.

Jason Dalton's surprise guilty pleas occurred as lawyers and a judge planned to pick a jury Monday in Kalamazoo County court.

Dalton was charged with murder and attempted murder. He admits shooting eight people in three locations in the Kalamazoo area in 2016.

After Dalton's arrest, police quoted him as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.