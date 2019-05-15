Michigan State asks alumni if it's done enough post-Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University wants to know how alumni think it's doing after a scandal involving imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The Detroit Free Press reports Wednesday that alumni were emailed a survey asking about communications from the East Lansing school and if the university has made enough changes.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar molested them when he was a physician, including while he worked at Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexually assaulting nine victims and possessing child pornography.

Former Michigan State president Lou Ann Simon resigned and faces criminal charges that include lying to investigators. Trustees forced interim president John Engler out earlier this year.

Acting president Satish Udpa has formally apologized to Nassar's victims.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com