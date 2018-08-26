Michael Cohen thanks GoFundMe donors, birthday well-wishers

CORRECTS SOURCE TO GOFUNDME - This screen shot shows the GoFundMe page for Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for Donald Trump. The page, created by Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis, is asking the public for help paying for Cohen's legal defense, and one anonymous donor already has ponied up $50,000. (GoFundMe via AP) less CORRECTS SOURCE TO GOFUNDME - This screen shot shows the GoFundMe page for Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for Donald Trump. The page, created by Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis, is asking the public for help ... more Photo: AP

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016, file photo, Michael Cohen, then an attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, arrives in Trump Tower in New York. For Cohen and Donald Trump, it’s always been about money and loyalty. Those were guiding principles for Cohen when served as more than just a lawyer for Trump during the developer’s rise from celebrity to president-elect. less FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2016, file photo, Michael Cohen, then an attorney for President-elect Donald Trump, arrives in Trump Tower in New York. For Cohen and Donald Trump, it’s always been about money and ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP

Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Michael Cohen thanks GoFundMe donors, birthday well-wishers 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen is tweeting thanks to people who've sent him birthday wishes and who've contributed to his legal defense fund.

Donald Trump's former "fixer" tweeted on Sunday: "I want to personally thank all those who #DM me on my birthday expressing #love #Continued Strength #WellWishes and #support" for his GoFundMe page.

Cohen turned 52 on Saturday.

It was his first tweet since pleading guilty last Tuesday to tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Cohen said in court that Trump directed him to arrange payments to buy the silence of two women alleging affairs before the 2016 election.

Trump denies the affairs.

Cohen's GoFundMe page , dubbed the "Michael Cohen Truth Fund" has raised close to $160,000 from about 3,000 donations. One anonymous donor gave $50,000.