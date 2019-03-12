Miami-based FBI employee charged with rape, battery

ATLANTA (AP) — A Miami-based FBI employee has been charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery of an Atlanta woman.

A police report says Christopher T. Paul went out for drinks with a longtime female friend while visiting Atlanta in late February. The woman's name hasn't been released.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the friend told police she blacked out while drinking, but recalled waking up to Paul touching her. The woman told police she had sex with Paul out a fear for her safety. She reported the crime several days later on Feb. 28.

Atlanta police issued an arrest warrant and Paul was taken into custody last week at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

An FBI spokesperson says they're cooperating with Atlanta police. It's unclear if Paul has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com