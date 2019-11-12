Mexican official: Arrests made in killings of US citizens

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top security official says arrests have been made in last week's killings of nine U.S. women and children by suspected cartel gunmen in northern Mexico.

Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo is not saying how many people have been arrested or giving any information on what organization they belong to.

His department did not respond to requests for further information Monday.

The ambush attack occurred Nov. 4 in the Mexican state of Sonora. Authorities suspect Mexican drug cartel hit men carried out the attack.

The victims were dual U.S.-Mexican citizens, members of Mormon communities in northern Mexico not affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.