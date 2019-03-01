Mental health company owner sentenced for health care fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the owner of a North Carolina mental health company has been sentenced to prison following her conviction on tax evasion and filing false Medicaid claims.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release Catinia Denise Farrington of Cypress, Texas, was sentenced by a judge on Friday to 60 months in prison to run concurrently. Farrington pleaded guilty last September to health care fraud conspiracy and tax evasion for the tax year 2014.

Prosecutors say that from 2011 through 2015, Farrington submitted thousands of false claims to Medicaid for services that weren't performed. They said she also earned more than $1 million from the Durham County business and evaded income taxes by transferring funds to various bank accounts and paying personal expenses from those accounts.