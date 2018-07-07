Men face charges in fatal shootout involving Tucson robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say two men face charges in a January shootout in which a man was killed when his adult son confronted an armed robbery suspect.

Police said 26-year-old Ariel Montes-Deoca and 22-year-old Hector J. Molina were already in jail on other charges when they were identified and charged with murder and other crimes in the Jan. 6 killing of 61-year-old Anthony Quintela.

According to police, Quintela was fatally shot when his armed son exchange gunfire with a suspect leaving the store where the cashier was robbed.

Court records checked Saturday didn't indicate whether the men have attorneys who could comment on their behalf regarding the allegations in the store shooting case.