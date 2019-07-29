Men charged in Mississippi store shooting, held without bail

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Two men charged with the shooting death of a south Mississippi grocery store owner are being held without bail.

Local news outlets report 20-year-old Jaquarious "Quay" Randle and 21-year-old Jatyran "Tug" Tuggle are charged with capital murder in the July 20 death of Lisa Nguyen.

Police say the two shot the 59-year-old Nguyen at her family's small grocery store during an armed robbery.

Randle and Tuggle were arrested Friday in Jackson and taken to Hattiesburg. Each is also charged with criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault.

A judge denied bail to both men, who are being held in the Forrest County jail. It's unclear if either man has a lawyer.