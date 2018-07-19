Men arrested in slip-and-fall accident insurance fraud ring

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Three men have been accused of staging slip-and-fall accidents at businesses and filing false insurance claims in Georgia.

The office of state Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens tells news outlets in a statement that the men face felony charges for the allegations at businesses in Brooks, Colquitt and Thomas counties.

Hudgens spokesman Glenn Allen says 20-year-old Germain Baynard, 21-year-old Ryan Law and 22-year-old Demetrius Lee are accused in the slip-and-fall accident ring. Allen says authorities are still searching for ring leader 46-year-old Keronda Bell.

Baynard, Law, and Lee have been released on bond from jail in Thomas County.

It is unclear if any of the accused has a lawyer.