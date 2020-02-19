Men accused of murder in Seattle shooting plead not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges including first-degree murder in connection with the gang-related gunfight they’re accused of instigating in downtown Seattle last month. One woman was killed and six other people were shot but survived.

In addition to first-degree murder, Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver, both 24, are each charged with six counts of first-degree assault, with each count carrying a firearms enhancement. They are also each charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

They remain for now on no-bail holds in King County Jail but the men's lawyers said in court they want to address that issue at a later date.

Charging documents say the shootings started with a 5 p.m. chance encounter between Jamel Jackson, Tolbert and Tolliver. Video from the scene shows Tolbert and Tolliver exchanging words with Jackson outside a McDonald’s restaurant, before Tolliver pulls out a gun and shoots Jackson, who is seen returning fire, the documents say.

The footage then shows Tolbert firing at Jamel Jackson, who turns and runs. Based on the video, Tolbert and Tolliver turn and run while “shooting indiscriminately behind them," the charges say.

In the aftermath of the Jan. 22 shootings, Seattle police determined that none of the 9 mm rounds allegedly fired by Jackson killed or hurt any of the victims, court records show.

Jackson, 21, has been charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and entered a not-guilty plea Feb. 10. He remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

According to prosecutors, Tolbert and Tolliver fled to Las Vegas three days after the shootings and were arrested there Feb. 1. They waived extradition and were booked into the King County Jail on Feb. 12.

Tanya Jackson, 50, was killed. One woman, four men including Jamel Jackson, and a 9-year-old boy also were all hit by bullets. The woman is the only shooting victim who remains hospitalized. She is in satisfactory condition at Harborview, according to the hospital. An eighth person was injured by shattered glass.