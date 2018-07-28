Memphis man arrested after January police shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police have arrested a Memphis man accused of attempted murder several months after police say they shot him as he tried to ram their vehicles in a stolen car.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted 28-year-old Tyrone Whitfield on Tuesday with four counts of criminal attempt of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, theft and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

WREG-TV reports that police were investigating a possible stolen vehicle on Jan. 23 when they found Whitfield allegedly trying to flee the scene. Police say he rammed law enforcement vehicles and nearly hit someone.

A deputy fired at Whitfield, striking him in the neck. Whitfield was treated and ultimately released from a local hospital.

Whitfield was arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Friday and booked into the county jail.

___

Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/