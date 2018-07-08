Memorial services to be held for 2 slain newspaper employees





ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Memorial services will be held for two of the five employees killed in a shooting in a Maryland newspaper's office.

Services are planned for editorial page editor Gerald Fischman on Sunday afternoon and for sales assistant Rebecca Smith on Sunday evening.

Fischman, Smith and three other staffers were killed June 28 when a gunman attacked the Annapolis newsroom.

The 61-year-old Fischman had worked at The Capital since 1992. He was a 1979 graduate of the University of Maryland's journalism school.

Smith was 34 years old. A relative said in her obituary in The Baltimore Sun that she was the first person in the family to go to college, earning a degree in marketing from Villa Julie College. She was engaged to be married.