Memorial for student who died from sudden illness vandalized

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A memorial honoring a student athlete who died from a sudden illness has been vandalized in Rhode Island.

A large rock at Warwick's Toll Gate High School was painted as a tribute to 16-year-old Gianna Cirella, who died last November after suddenly falling ill and developing a dangerous blood infection.

WPRI-TV reports that the memorial was found covered in splashes of white paint Monday morning by members of the boys' soccer team. Gianna, a junior, was a goalkeeper.

Students and Gianna's family and friends worked Monday to paint over the vandalism and restore the memorial.

Warwick police have been notified of the vandalism and they are investigating.