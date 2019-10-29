Medical examiner IDs man fatally shot by Madison police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A medical examiner has released the name of a 64-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Madison.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified the man as Dean Thomas of Madison. Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that Thomas died of "firearm related trauma."

Police were called to Madison's west side on Sunday night about a man outside firing a gun.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain tells the Wisconsin State Journal the man was armed with a handgun and fired at least once at officers. DeSpain says at least one officer fired back, hitting Thomas.

Officers tried lifesaving measures at the scene. Thomas was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.