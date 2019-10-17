https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/McDonald-s-drive-through-customer-carjacked-in-14541358.php
McDonald's drive-through customer carjacked in Florida
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are looking for a man they say shot another man at a McDonald's parking lot, then stole the car of a drive-through customer who tried to help the shooting victim.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that deputies were searching on Thursday for 36-year-old Luis Tull in connection with the shooting and carjacking in Zephyrhills, Florida, on Wednesday.
The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the bystander was not injured.
Investigators found the stolen car shortly after the shooting.
Tull was last seen in Dade City and is believed to be armed.
