Mayor resigns, charged with election ballot violation
HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — The Democratic mayor of a northern New Jersey town has resigned amid an election violation charge.
The Bergen County prosecutor's office said Monday that former Elmwood Park Mayor Francesco Caramagna faces a charge of interfering with the secrecy of the election process.
Caramagna, who resigned Sunday, is accused of filling out some portions of mail-in ballots and primary election ballot certifications.
The 74-year-old, who was elected in November 2017, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on May 22.
Calls to Caramagna's attorney and to a number listed in his name weren't immediately returned Monday.
