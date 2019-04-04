Massachusetts woman sentenced in Rhode Island slaying

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 29-year-old woman from Massachusetts has been sentenced to three life sentences in prison in connection with the shooting death of a man in Rhode Island.

Trearra Hudgen, of Springfield, was sentenced by a judge on Wednesday after being convicted in November of several charges including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and carrying a pistol without a license.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha says the charges stem from the fatal shooting of Matthew Reverdes on Halloween 2016 during a confrontation in the victim's Pawtucket apartment.

Prosecutors said Reverdes was shot in the back and ran to a nearby Dunkin' Donuts, where he collapsed.

Hudgen was later arrested in Hartford. A co-defendant in the case, Julio Cano of Pawtucket, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty last year to charges including murder.