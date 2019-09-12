Massachusetts murder suspect captured in Florida

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say they have caught up with a man suspected of killing his estranged girlfriend in her suburban Boston apartment two years ago.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey says Cornel Bell was apprehended Wednesday at a construction site where he was working in Dania Beach, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale.

The 48-year-old Bell faces a murder charge in connection with the August 2017 death of 33-year-old Michelle Clarke. Bell was indicted in October 2017.

Investigators say Bell left Massachusetts in a stolen pickup truck, which was recovered several days later in Florida, where he has family.

Bell is in custody in Florida on a fugitive from justice charge. It's unclear when he will be returned to Massachusetts for arraignment. It could not be determined if he has an attorney.