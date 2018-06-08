Massachusetts child rape suspect arrested in Nevada

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who fled the state before his trial on child rape and other charges has been arrested in Nevada.

Daniel Escalante, of Marlborough, was indicted in 2015 on charges that he assaulted three girls between 2001 and 2012.

The 43-year-old Escalante faces five counts of child rape with force, two counts of assault with intent to rape a child and four counts of indecent assault and battery against a child younger than 14.

He was scheduled for trial in October but didn't show up. He was arrested in Reno last month where he was living under an alias and transported back to Massachusetts on Wednesday.

He was held without bail Thursday until a hearing scheduled for Monday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.