Maryland sheriff: Deputies kill suspect who shot at them

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (AP) — A sheriff's office in Maryland says deputies responding to a domestic situation fatally shot an armed suspect who fired at officers multiple times.

St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Lexington Park home late Monday night where a female victim identified suspect John Francis Tippett, 43, and told officers he had access to several weapons and was making threats to harm himself and police, according to a statement released by the agency Tuesday. Authorities also said he broke the windshield of the woman's car as she tried to escape.

Upon arriving, officers heard Tippett fire “numerous” shots and witnessed him walk in and out of the house multiple times “each time shooting at police," according to the agency's statement. Deputies returned fire and struck Tippett, the office said.

Tippet was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was brought to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy, the St. Mary’s sheriff confirmed.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the deputies involved or say whether they would be placed on leave.