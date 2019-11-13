Maryland man, woman accused in stabbing in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a stabbing.

A news release on Wednesday says 29-year-old Christopher Wolcott of Mandela Springs and 42-year-old Desiree Duncan of Salisbury are facing multiple charges, including first-degree assault and attempted first-degree murder. Their status was immediately available on Wednesday.

According to State Police, troopers responded to a location in Salisbury around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of a stabbing. The victim was identified as a 56-year-old male who was located by troopers and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officials say the case remains under investigation.