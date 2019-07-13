Maryland man charged with raping 79-year-old woman

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have arrested a man they say raped a 79-year-old woman.

A police spokeswoman said in a statement late Friday night that detectives arrested 31-year-old Michael Bull at his home without incident. Bull was taken to a booking facility and charged with first-degree rape.

Police began investigating the attack Monday. They say the woman was approached by a man asking for help, lured into a home and sexually assaulted. She suffered a broken leg and other injuries.

Court records, which don't list an attorney who could speak on his behalf, show Bull has a preliminary hearing Aug. 15.