Maryland man accused of hitting swimmers with jet ski

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been accused of striking swimmers with a jet ski and making sexual comments to a police officer.

News outlets report 28-year-old Joseph B. Ireland was charged Sunday with attempted murder and assault. WBAL-TV quotes Maryland Natural Resources Police as saying officers responded to Dobbins Island for a report of people fighting. Police say that after people involved in the fight entered the water, Ireland struck at least two of them with the jet ski.

Charging documents say Ireland's blood alcohol level was measured at .22 several hours after the reported attack. They also say Ireland made lewd comments to officers, including calling the arresting officer "Corporal Sexy." The documents say Ireland also told the officers he would fight them.

It's unclear if Ireland has a lawyer.