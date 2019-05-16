https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Marion-County-man-sentenced-to-35-years-for-2-13850454.php
Marion County man sentenced to 35 years for 2 deaths
YELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A jury in northern Arkansas has convicted a Yellville man for last year's shooting deaths of his uncle and grandfather.
Prosecutors had charged Donald Steven Beckwith Jr. with first-degree murder for the Sept. 1 deaths of his uncle, David DeWayne White, and his grandfather, William Henry White. But a jury on Wednesday convicted Beckwith of manslaughter and second-degree murder instead.
The Baxter Bulletin reports that Beckwith was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Beckwith had told police that he shot his uncle after a fight and that he accidentally shot his grandfather, who had tried to intervene.
