Maricopa County Sheriff's sergeant shoots knife-wielding man

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and wounded after allegedly pulling a knife and advancing toward a Maricopa County Sheriff's sergeant.

Sheriff's officials say the 18-year-old man shot Monday night was taken to a hospital and expected to survive.

The man's name hasn't been released yet.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect called 911 saying he wanted to talk to a deputy at the substation in Fountain Hills located about 32 miles (51 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

They say an unidentified sergeant contacted the suspect outside of the substation and the man allegedly started throwing rocks at him.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect then advanced toward the sergeant with a knife despite repeated commands for him to drop the weapon before the shooting occurred.