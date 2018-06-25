'Many individuals' object to naming in church abuse probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court says its decision to hold up the release of a major grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses is the result of challenges filed by "many individuals" cited in the report.

The Supreme Court said in a five-page opinion Monday that most of those individuals claim they're discussed in a way that would violate reputational rights guaranteed by the state constitution. They also say they have a due process right to be heard by the grand jury.

The high court said the attorney general's office did not object to a brief hold on the report.

A grand jury spent two years investigating sex abuse by clergy in the dioceses of Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton.

The role played by church officials, local public officials and community leaders was also investigated.