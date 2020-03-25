Man, woman shot while sleeping in separate Seattle shootings

SEATTLE (AP) — An investigation is underway after a man and woman were both shot in the leg in separate shootings while sleeping in their respective Seattle homes, authorities said.

The Seattle Police Department said the drive-by shootings happened Monday about 14 miles (23 kilometers) from each other, KOMO-TV reported.

Both the man and the woman were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive, police said. Detectives are not sure if the two cases are related.

Officers first responded to a report of shots fired at a home in south Seattle around 3 a.m. where they found a woman suffering a gunshot wound to her leg, authorities said.

Officers then responded two hours later to another report of gunfire in north Seattle where they found a man also suffering from gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said.

Detectives have not released any possible descriptions of the suspects or the cars. The department's Gang Unit is investigating.