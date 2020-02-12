Man, woman charged in fatal Pizza Hut shooting in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man and woman have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Pizza Hut employee during a robbery attempt in which the victim's coworkers hid in the freezer of the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant.

Wyandotte County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 33-year-old Gary Winters and 30-year-old Lacricia Leak-Myers are charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery in the Jan. 28 death of 25-year-old Laron Briggs.

Charging documents say that Leak-Myers drove Winters and another person to the restaurant. The documents say Winters then went inside the restaurant to rob it. The robbery failed, although the documents provided no details about what scuttled it or what happened to the other person in the vehicle.

Winters previously served time in Kansas for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.