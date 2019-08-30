Man whose child-sex sentence caused uproar reaches deal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man whose initial 60-day sentence for a conviction of having sex with a child prompted a nationwide outcry has reached a plea deal in a possession of child pornography case.

Court documents say Mark Hulett, of Ferrisburgh, was charged after a search of his home in May. The plea agreement was filed Tuesday; details weren't public.

In the previous case, Hulett pleaded guilty to charges he had sexual contact with a girl over four years beginning when she was 6. He was sentenced in 2006 to 60 days.

Hulett wasn't eligible for sex-offender treatment in prison. Judge Edward Cashman said the best way to ensure public safety was to get him out of prison so he could receive treatment.

After the state's rules were changed so Hulett could receive treatment in prison, Cashman re-sentenced him.