Man who survived 2009 shooting killed, woman wounded

PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who survived a shooting nine years ago has been killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting over the weekend.

The Union County prosecutor's office said Sunday that Plainfield officers responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot notification shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Michael Welsh of Plainfield was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. The 25-year-old Scotch Plains woman remains in critical condition.

NJ.com reports that the shooting came the day after the nine-year anniversary of the June 2009 shooting of Welsh and two other men that sent him to a hospital in critical condition with six gunshot wounds.