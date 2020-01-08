Man who stabbed Kvitova gets sentence increased to 11 years

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 file photo, Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova gives a statement to the media in Prague, Czech Republic. The two-time Wimbledon champion was injured Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016 when a knife-wielding intruder attacked her at her home in the town of Prostejov. On Monday Jan. 8, 2020, an appeals court in the Czech Republic upheld a lower court conviction of a man of knifing Kvitova in her home and increased his sentence from eight to 11 years in prison. less FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 file photo, Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova gives a statement to the media in Prague, Czech Republic. The two-time Wimbledon champion was injured Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016 when a ... more Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Man who stabbed Kvitova gets sentence increased to 11 years 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

PRAGUE (AP) — An appeals court in the Czech Republic on Wednesday upheld a lower court conviction of a man for knifing two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her home and increased his sentence from eight to 11 years in prison.

The regional court in the city of Brno ruled in March that Radim Zondra caused Kvitova serious bodily harm in December 2016 when he attacked her in her apartment in Prostejov.

The state prosecutor requested 12 years in prison for Zondra, who pleaded not guilty and appealed.

The prosecution also appealed and the High Court in the city of Olomouc handed Zondra an 11-year prison term on Wednesday.

The verdict is final.

Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Kvitova is at the Brisbane International this week, warming up for the Australian Open, where she reached the final last year.

