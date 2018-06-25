Man who says he was framed by Chicago police wins freedom

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who alleges that members of a unit headed by a corrupt Chicago police sergeant planted a gun on him to win a conviction will be released from prison after prosecutors announced they were dropping the gun charges against him.

On Monday, Anthony McDaniels became the latest of two dozen people to have their felony drug or gun convictions based on investigations of a unit that was headed by then-Sgt. Ronald Watt be tossed out of court. McDaniels, who has served nearly 10 years of a 12-year-prison sentence is expected to be released Monday afternoon.

Since Watts and a member of his team pleaded guilty to stealing money from an informant, judges have tossed out several convictions in cases involving the unit and dozens more convictions have been appealed.