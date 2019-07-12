Man who killed teen in 1980 released from prison

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man who killed an 18-year-old woman 39 years ago has been released from prison.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections has confirmed 54-year-old Nicholas Scherr was released Thursday after spending 23 years at the state penitentiary. He was granted parole in May.

The Argus Leader says Scherr pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Candace Rough Surface in 1980 when he was 15 years old. Scherr and his cousin, James Stroh, met the victim at a party in Mobridge and as they were leaving Rough Surface became upset and struck Stroh. Prosecutors say the boys dragged her into a field and raped her before Scherr shot her five times. The case went unsolved until Stroh's former mother-in-law said he had confessed to his ex-wife. Stroh was paroled in 2004.

