Man who killed friend after release from prison convicted

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who fatally shot a friend who took him to a strip club to celebrate his release from prison has been convicted of murder.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a news release Tuesday that 34-year-old David Robinson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 15 years.

Howard says Robinson was released from prison in October 2017 after serving an eight-year sentence for armed robbery. His friend, Jala Ross-Beyah, planned a trip to an Atlanta strip club to celebrate the day Robinson was released.

Howard says Robinson grabbed Ross-Beyah's handgun when they arrived and began firing. Ross-Beyah was hit twice and died immediately.

Howard says they don't know what caused Robinson to grab the gun and start shooting.