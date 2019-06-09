Man who fled to Mexico after fatal crash in Las Vegas jailed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man who fled to Mexico after a Las Vegas car crash resulted in the death of his young nephew has been extradited to Nevada to face a murder and reckless driving charges.

Las Vegas TV station KVVU reports 24-year-old Jonathan Mora was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center.

He's scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Mora was arrested by Mexican authorities in the state of Sinaola on May 30.

Police records show Mora was driving a vehicle at 110 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood of Las Vegas last September when he crashed into another car and fled the scene.

Authorirties say Mora's 10-year-old nephew died of his injuries a few days after the crash and a warrant was issued for Mora's arrest.