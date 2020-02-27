Man who fatally shot cousin while showing off guns sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old Wichita man who accidentally shot and killed his cousin while several people were drinking and showing off guns has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Martin David Ruiz Jr. was sentenced Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Anthony Martinez, 24, on June 30, 2018.

Prosecutors alleged people were drinking alcohol in the backyard of a Wichita home when Ruiz took a handgun out of a bag of firearms, removed its magazine, racked back the slide and handed it to his cousin.

Ruiz grabbed another gun from the bag, removed its magazine and pulled back the slide, causing the gun to go off and strike Martinez, who died later at a Wichita hospital.

Prosecutors alleged Ruiz was acting recklessly when he mixed alcohol with firearms, The Wichita Eagle reported.