Man who escaped prison work crew recaptured in Mississippi

RICHTON, Miss. (AP) — State prison officials say an inmate who disappeared from a work crew has been recaptured.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 39-year-old Corey Lee Alred was caught Wednesday afternoon between Richton and Runnelstown in southeast Mississippi.

Alred, who was part of a work crew assigned to Greene County, went missing Tuesday afternoon near Richton in Perry County.

He's an inmate at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville. Alred is serving a nine-year sentence on convictions including burglary of an unoccupied dwelling in Panola County, embezzlement in Tate County and residential burglary in Tallahatchie County.

Alred faces an escape charge that could carry an additional five-year sentence.

Department officials say they're investigating the escape.