Man who confessed killing wife faces upgraded murder charge

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man who confessed that he'd killed his wife in an Omaha suburb will be tried on a charge of first-degree murder.

The judge ruled Monday that 38-year-old Brandon Norton, of Bellevue, will face the upgraded charge for the slaying of 32-year-old Jennifer Norton. Her body was recovered from the Missouri River on June 8.

Norton initially was charged with second-degree murder, but prosecutors say investigators found information that warranted the new charge.

He was arrested after walking into the Sarpy County Jail on June 5 to tell authorities that he had killed his wife the day before and dropped her body from a bridge into the river. He reported that he'd choked her to death after an argument.