Man who beat man in racially-motivated attack sentenced

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — An Auburn man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for beating a man unconscious with an aluminum baseball bat while shouting racial epithets.

The Seattle Times reports Julian Tuimauga was sentenced to 13.3 years in prison Friday at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent for the attack on DaShawn Horne.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Stephen Herschkowitz says the now 27-year-old Horne suffered a traumatic brain injury and other injuries in the assault, which happened in the driveway of the Tuimauga home in Auburn Jan. 20.

Horne is African American. Charging papers say Tuimauga attacked him because he was incensed that Horne had spent the night with his sister, whom Horne had met at a Seattle nightclub Jan. 19.

Tuimauga pleaded guilty in August to assault with a deadly weapon and malicious harassment, the state's hate-crime statute.

