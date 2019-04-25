Man who attacked tourists in Yellowstone restroom sentenced

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man who attacked two tourists with bear spray in a Yellowstone National Park restroom has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison.

Jackson Coombs was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of assault. He also must pay $2,199 in restitution.

Prosecutors say the 30-year-old Coombs hid in the women's bathroom July 18, wrapped his face in toilet paper and forced himself into a stall, where he started punching a woman in the face. He also assaulted her male traveling companion, who came into the restroom to help.

Investigators say Coombs sprayed both victims with bear deterrent during the attack, and the woman suffered a concussion as well as multiple bruises and cuts to her face.

Coombs' hometown was not provided.