Man wanted on gun charge flees into woods, evades search

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Officials are still looking for a Mississippi man who ran away from a state trooper Sunday night.

Local news outlets report the search continued Monday for 37-year-old Kristopher Kellum.

Lowndes County Chief Deputy Greg Wright says the trooper responded to a disabled vehicle in a turn lane on U.S. 45. When the trooper pulled up to the car, a man fled into nearby woods.

Officials identified the man as Kellum, a Hamilton resident who is wanted for illegal possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Law enforcement personnel used dogs and drones to look for Kellum on Monday but didn't find him.